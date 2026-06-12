PM Narendra Modi to attend G-7 in France, visit Slovakia
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a five-day trip to France and Slovakia from June 14-18.
The big moment? He'll join world leaders at the G-7 summit in France on June 16 and 17, where they'll dive into some of today's most pressing global issues.
Summit targets economy, India seeks influence
This year's summit will focus on things like balancing the world economy, boosting shared growth, and making sure key mineral supply chains are strong.
Leaders will also talk about teaming up for development, fighting organized crime, keeping miners safe online, and tackling major global conflicts.
Modi's presence shows India wants a seat at the table when it comes to shaping solutions for these challenges.