PM Narendra Modi to launch Banaskantha Banas Dairy projects ₹407.56cr

The Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre in Bhildi will work on better cattle breeds, thanks to support from national dairy initiatives.

The revamped french fries plant in Sanadar means more production (and probably more fries for everyone), while the automated Palanpur milk storage will improve the handling, storage, and dispatch of UHT milk products.

Plus, Modi will lay the foundation for Bio-CNG plants that turn farm waste into clean energy, good news for both the environment and rural incomes.