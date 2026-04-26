PM Narendra Modi to launch UP Ganga Expressway April 29
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh travelers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Ganga Expressway on April 29.
Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj, this will be the state's longest expressway and promises faster, smoother travel across 12 districts.
Six lane expressway built at ₹36,230cr
Built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the six-lane expressway is designed to boost trade, tourism, and local jobs by connecting key cities and linking up with other major highways.
There is even a dedicated airstrip in Shahjahanpur for Air Force emergencies.
Plus, with around 250 security cameras at the airstrip in Shahjahanpur, safety and efficiency are top priorities, making life easier for everyone on the move.