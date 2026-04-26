PM Narendra Modi to launch UP Ganga Expressway April 29

Six lane expressway built at ₹36,230cr

Built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the six-lane expressway is designed to boost trade, tourism, and local jobs by connecting key cities and linking up with other major highways.

There is even a dedicated airstrip in Shahjahanpur for Air Force emergencies.

Plus, with around 250 security cameras at the airstrip in Shahjahanpur, safety and efficiency are top priorities, making life easier for everyone on the move.