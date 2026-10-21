PM Narendra Modi to launch Varanasi projects, inspect Kedarnath corridor
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy trip on October 24-25, stopping first in Varanasi to kick off new development projects, including the launch of a factory in Sevapuri, to give the city's growth a boost.
After that, he'll head to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to check on the progress of the Kedarnath Corridor, which aims to make travel easier and improve facilities for visitors.
IAF 'Wings Over Ganges's airshow
While Modi's in Varanasi, the Indian Air Force will put on its "Wings Over Ganges" air show at Namo Ghat on October 25, featuring Rafale, Sukhoi, and Tejas jets.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected at the event.
The whole visit highlights an ongoing push for better infrastructure in both regions.