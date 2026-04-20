PM Narendra Modi to open Pachpadra refinery and petrochemical complex

HPCL holds 74% Pachpadra project stake

HPCL owns most of the project (74%), with Rajasthan holding the rest.

The plant is pretty advanced (Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0) and will also produce important plastics like polypropylene and polyethylene using local crude oil.

Costing over ₹79,450 crore, it's one of India's biggest energy investments, plus it should kick off operations by July 2026.

The best part?