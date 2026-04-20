PM Narendra Modi to open Pachpadra refinery and petrochemical complex
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to open a huge new refinery and petrochemical complex in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, this Tuesday.
Built by HPCL and the Rajasthan government, the project aims to make India less dependent on imported fuels.
With its 9 million metric tons per year capacity, it's expected to be a game-changer for India's energy and petrochemical scene.
HPCL holds 74% Pachpadra project stake
HPCL owns most of the project (74%), with Rajasthan holding the rest.
The plant is pretty advanced (Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0) and will also produce important plastics like polypropylene and polyethylene using local crude oil.
Costing over ₹79,450 crore, it's one of India's biggest energy investments, plus it should kick off operations by July 2026.
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