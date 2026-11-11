PM Narendra Modi to open ₹15,000cr projects in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Karnataka on November 13 to kick off a bunch of big projects worth over ₹15,000 crore.
He will be opening the new elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2 and launching the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, both moves set to make getting around the city and state a lot smoother.
Karnataka power rail petroleum upgrades
Along with better transport, there is major investment in power and railways. Around ₹4,445 crore will go into connecting renewable energy zones in Koppal-II and Gadag-II.
Four railway stations are getting revamped, plus there is work on doubling tracks between Bagalkot and Wandal.
On top of that, new petroleum projects, including an LPG cavern by HPCL, are rolling out, and a compressed biogas plant near Bengaluru is also in the pipeline.
All these upgrades are aimed at boosting Karnataka's infrastructure for the future.