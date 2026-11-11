PM Narendra Modi to open ₹15,000cr projects in Karnataka

Along with better transport, there is major investment in power and railways. Around ₹4,445 crore will go into connecting renewable energy zones in Koppal-II and Gadag-II.

Four railway stations are getting revamped, plus there is work on doubling tracks between Bagalkot and Wandal.

On top of that, new petroleum projects, including an LPG cavern by HPCL, are rolling out, and a compressed biogas plant near Bengaluru is also in the pipeline.

All these upgrades are aimed at boosting Karnataka's infrastructure for the future.