PM Narendra Modi to visit Seychelles as guest of honor India Jun 25, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Seychelles from June 27-29, 2026, as the guest of honor for their big National Day celebrations.

He will speak at the Seychelles National Assembly and connect with the Indian community there.

It is his first visit to Seychelles since 2015, and this trip is all about deepening ties between India and Seychelles.