PM Narendra Modi to visit Seychelles as guest of honor
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Seychelles from June 27-29, 2026, as the guest of honor for their big National Day celebrations.
He will speak at the Seychelles National Assembly and connect with the Indian community there.
It is his first visit to Seychelles since 2015, and this trip is all about deepening ties between India and Seychelles.
India highlights maritime cooperation with Seychelles
Indian armed forces and Indian Navy ships will join the celebrations, highlighting a strong friendship.
PM Modi and President Patrick Herminie plan to talk about working together on maritime security, regional issues, and more.
The Ministry of External Affairs says Seychelles is a key player in India's Vision MAHASAGAR strategy for safer seas and regional growth.