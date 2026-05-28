PM Narendra Modi tweets Eid al-Adha greetings and prayers India May 28, 2026

On Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the nation.

He shared, "Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health." and added a heartfelt prayer for everyone's success and good health.