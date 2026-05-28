PM Narendra Modi tweets Eid al-Adha greetings and prayers
India
On Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the nation.
He shared, "Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health." and added a heartfelt prayer for everyone's success and good health.
Bakrid honors Prophet Ibrahim through qurbani
Bakrid, one of Islam's biggest festivals, honors Prophet Ibrahim's absolute obedience to God.
The main tradition is Qurbani: families sacrifice livestock like goats or cows, then share the meat with relatives and those in need.
It's all about compassion and supporting each other.