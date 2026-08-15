PM Narendra Modi unveils Saptdhara plan to make India developed
India
On Independence Day, PM Modi introduced Saptdhara, a seven-point plan to help India become a developed country.
The focus? Boosting manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, upgrading tech and infrastructure, strengthening defense, going greener, and sharing India's culture with the world.
Modi pushes factories, farms, tech, defense
Modi wants Indian products to stand out globally by improving quality and efficiency in factories and farms.
He's also pushing for better digital innovation, smarter transport (think Gati-Shakti), advanced defense tech like drones, and more green projects.
Plus, there's an emphasis on promoting yoga, Ayurveda, holistic health, and tourism so India shines on the global stage.