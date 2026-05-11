PM Narendra Modi urges making 'Vocal for local' a movement
India
Prime Minister Modi is encouraging everyone to make "Vocal for Local" a movement, urging people to buy Indian-made products and support local businesses instead of relying on imports.
He spoke about empowering entrepreneurs in both villages and cities, hoping this shift will keep more money in the country.
Modi urges transport measures, delay gold/vacations
Modi pointed out that global challenges like COVID-19 and conflicts abroad are putting pressure on India's resources.
He suggested simple changes, like using public transport, carpooling, or electric vehicles, to help cut down fuel use.
He also recommended holding off on gold purchases and overseas vacations for now, saying every effort counts toward protecting India's economic strength.