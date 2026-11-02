PM Narendra Modi urges rooftop solar for cooking and EVs
India
At the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, Prime Minister Modi called for greater use of rooftop solar power for cooking and charging electric vehicles.
The idea? Use solar power for things like cooking and charging electric vehicles, so India can rely less on imported energy and strengthen its economy.
India reaches 500 GW non-fossil capacity
India has already beaten its non-fossil fuel capacity target, reaching 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity ahead of schedule.
Schemes like PM Surya Ghar have helped 6.5 million families save on bills, while PM-KUSUM brought solar-powered irrigation to 3 million farmers.
Modi also highlighted that India is now making more of its own solar modules and aiming to add another 500 GW of green capacity in the coming years.