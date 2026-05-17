PM Narendra Modi visits Gothenburg to boost India Sweden cooperation India May 17, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Gothenburg, Sweden, kicking off his first visit there since 2018.

He is on the third leg of a five-nation tour, aiming to ramp up India's partnership with Sweden, especially in areas like trade, AI, defense, and space.

This trip will also provide an opportunity to review India's engagement with the European Union through Sweden.