PM Narendra Modi visits Gothenburg to boost India Sweden cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Gothenburg, Sweden, kicking off his first visit there since 2018.
He is on the third leg of a five-nation tour, aiming to ramp up India's partnership with Sweden, especially in areas like trade, AI, defense, and space.
This trip will also provide an opportunity to review India's engagement with the European Union through Sweden.
Modi Kristersson to discuss green tech
Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will dive into topics like green tech, startup growth, climate action, and making supply chains more resilient.
They will also join European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Round Table for Industry.
With bilateral trade hitting $7.75 billion last year and Sweden leading in innovation and startups, both sides are looking to build on their 2018 Joint Action Plan for even stronger collaboration.