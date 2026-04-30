PM Narendra Modi visits Telangana to launch ₹8000cr development projects

BJP hopes for 200,000 rally turnout

The BJP is hoping to draw around 200,000 people to the rally, using the event to spotlight central government-funded infrastructure upgrades.

With local elections coming up, the party wants to build momentum in Telangana, especially after its strong showing in previous Hyderabad municipal polls.

Modi is expected to focus on governance, welfare initiatives and infrastructure growth, and is likely to target Congress and the previous BRS government.