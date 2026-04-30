PM Narendra Modi visits Telangana to launch ₹8000cr development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Telangana for the first time in his third term to kick off development projects worth ₹8,000 crore.
Highlights include new facilities at AIIMS Bibinagar and an expansion of MMTS Phase 2.
He is expected to speak at a Janagraha Sabha rally in Secunderabad.
BJP hopes for 200,000 rally turnout
The BJP is hoping to draw around 200,000 people to the rally, using the event to spotlight central government-funded infrastructure upgrades.
With local elections coming up, the party wants to build momentum in Telangana, especially after its strong showing in previous Hyderabad municipal polls.
Modi is expected to focus on governance, welfare initiatives and infrastructure growth, and is likely to target Congress and the previous BRS government.