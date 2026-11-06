PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari extend Dhanteras wishes
Dhanteras is here! Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, wished everyone a happy and healthy festival.
The big day falls on November 6 this year.
Modi highlighted the importance of prosperity, happiness, peace, and good health for everyone celebrating, while Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari also shared festive wishes and prayed for blessings.
PM Narendra Modi invokes Dhanvantari blessings
PM Modi hoped Dhanteras would light up lives with health and joy, invoking blessings from Lord Dhanvantari.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared festive wishes and prayed for blessings.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared festive wishes and prayed for blessings.
Their messages are all about collective well-being and celebrating what makes this time special for so many in India.