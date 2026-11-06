PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari extend Dhanteras wishes

Dhanteras is here! Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, wished everyone a happy and healthy festival.

The big day falls on November 6 this year.

Modi highlighted the importance of prosperity, happiness, peace, and good health for everyone celebrating, while Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari also shared festive wishes and prayed for blessings.