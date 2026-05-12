PM Narendra Modi's recent gold pause prompted CBDT jewelry clarification India May 12, 2026

Recently (May 2026), PM Modi asked people to pause their gold purchases for a year to help the economy and cut down on imports.

This move got everyone talking about how much gold you can actually keep without getting into trouble during tax checks.

According to the CBDT, gold jewellery/ornaments up to the specified limits are generally not seized during income tax raids, with married women allowed up to 500gm, unmarried women up to 250gm, and men up to 100gm.