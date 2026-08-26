'Do we...': Modi raps secretaries over quality of infrastructure projects 

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed six infrastructure projects across railways, roads, and power sectors in nine states. These projects are worth over ₹30,000 crore.

"PM said the speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality" and urged ministries to adopt modern technologies for better quality assurance, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi also stressed that projects should be monitored as an integrated whole, not as isolated sections.