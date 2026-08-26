'Do we...': Modi raps secretaries over quality of infrastructure projects
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concerns over the quality of public infrastructure projects. Per TOI, he raised the issue during the 53rd PRAGATI meeting, where he interacted with senior officials from both central and state governments. At the meeting, he questioned if a "fourth-party audit" was needed to ensure these projects meet required standards, as existing third-party audits seem ineffective in addressing reported deficiencies. He reportedly called the situation "unacceptable."
Project review
Speed of execution should not compromise quality standards: PMO
During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed six infrastructure projects across railways, roads, and power sectors in nine states. These projects are worth over ₹30,000 crore.
"PM said the speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality" and urged ministries to adopt modern technologies for better quality assurance, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
PM Modi also stressed that projects should be monitored as an integrated whole, not as isolated sections.
Infrastructure synchronization
Common utility corridors in major transport projects suggested
According to TOI, while reviewing a power-sector project, PM Modi stressed that only increasing power generation is not enough without putting adequate transmission capacity in place, similar to how "building dams without laying canals" doesn't bring the desired outcome.
The Prime Minister also suggested considering common utility corridors in major transport projects to avoid bottlenecks.
He said this could help streamline implementation processes and reduce preventable delays.
Proactive management
PM calls for preventive measures against cybercrime cases
PM Modi also called for ministries and state governments to be more proactive in project management by anticipating challenges instead of reacting after they impact timelines.
The meeting also discussed cybercrime cases, including "digital arrest" fraud.
The PM called for stronger preventive measures through awareness programs, public education, and training, especially for vulnerable groups like senior citizens and young people.