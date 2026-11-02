PM Surya Ghar delivers 0 electricity bills to 2.1 million households
India
Over 2.1 million households in India are now getting zero electricity bills through the PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar scheme.
Solar power has become way more affordable, dropping from ₹8 per unit in 2014-15 to just ₹2.15 now, making clean energy easier for families to access.
India achieves 50% non-fossil target early
India's renewable energy push is breaking records, with solar capacity jumping by 6,000% in the last 12 years.
The country even hit its 2030 goal of 50% non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity five years ahead of schedule, making it the first G20 nation to do so.
Plus, the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in Delhi will, for the first time, bring together the 9th International Solar Alliance Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen.