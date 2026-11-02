PM Surya Ghar delivers 0 electricity bills to 2.1 million households

India's renewable energy push is breaking records, with solar capacity jumping by 6,000% in the last 12 years.

The country even hit its 2030 goal of 50% non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity five years ahead of schedule, making it the first G20 nation to do so.

Plus, the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in Delhi will, for the first time, bring together the 9th International Solar Alliance Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen.