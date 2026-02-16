PM to inaugurate AI Impact Summit 2026 today

Spread over 7,000 square meters with more than 300 pavilions and live demos, the summit is all about People, Planet, and Progress. Expect sessions on everything from safe AI to building skills for tomorrow. Big names are here—20 heads of state, over 50 ministers, top CEOs, and reps from the UN.

First major global AI summit from the Global South

Thirteen countries—including Australia, Japan, France, Germany—are showing off their latest AI breakthroughs.

This is also the first time a major global AI summit is hosted by the Global South.

The goal: set fair rules for how we use AI in health, education, and more—so everyone gets a say in what comes next.