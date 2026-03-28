PM to inaugurate Delhi-NCR's second international airport at Jewar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The airport is set to be Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) second international airport and is expected to ease congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport . "Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated... Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation," PM Modi said on Friday.

Airport expansion NIA initial capacity 12 million passengers The NIA is one of India's largest greenfield airport projects. It is located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and will initially handle 12 million passengers a year. Once fully developed, its capacity can reach 70 million passengers annually. The airport will also have a strong cargo and logistics infrastructure through a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub with an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones.

Project details Phase I 11,200 cr under PPP Phase I of the NIA has been developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership model. The cargo facility will be able to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tons every year initially and can be expanded up to nearly 18 lakh metric tons annually. The project will also include a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility covering 40 acres.

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