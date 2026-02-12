PM to inaugurate Northeast's 1st highway emergency landing strip
On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Northeast's first-ever Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran bypass (Dibrugarh-Moran National Highway) in Assam.
This 4.2-km stretch isn't just any road—it's been tested by Rafale fighters, and even big transport planes.
The ELF is hundreds of kilometers from the China border, making it a smart spot for quick military or rescue action if needed.
Modi will land on the highway runway himself
This new airstrip means India can move troops or help out fast in emergencies near tricky borders with China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.
At the inauguration, Modi will actually land on the highway runway himself—plus there'll be a 16-aircraft airshow to show what it can do.
Turning highways into runways is part of India's push to beef up security and be ready for anything from border tensions to floods.