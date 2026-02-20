PM to launch Delhi-Meerut RRTS on February 22
Big news for commuters: On February 22, 2026, PM Modi will launch the entire 82km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor.
This is India's first regional rapid transit system, with Meerut Metro local trains expected to operate on the same tracks as the high-speed Namo Bharat trains, aiming to serve around 800,000 passengers every day and seriously cut down travel time between Delhi and Meerut.
What to expect from the trains
The route covers 16 RRTS stations and nine Meerut Metro stops, mostly elevated but with a cool underground stretch too.
Trains are loaded with perks—think Wi-Fi, charging ports, dynamic route maps, surveillance cameras, and reserved coaches for women, wheelchair spaces and foldable stretchers.
You can get from Delhi to Meerut in just 58 minutes at speeds up to 160km/h.
Fares start at ₹20 for standard rides (or ₹30 for premium), making it both fast and pretty affordable.
Trains currently run every 15 minutes
If you're tired of long commutes or just want public transport that actually feels modern, this is worth checking out.
With trains running every 15 minutes currently (expected to improve to every 10 minutes once the full corridor is operational) and seamless metro connections in Meerut, it could totally change how people move around the region.