PM to launch Delhi-Meerut RRTS on February 22

What to expect from the trains

The route covers 16 RRTS stations and nine Meerut Metro stops, mostly elevated but with a cool underground stretch too.

Trains are loaded with perks—think Wi-Fi, charging ports, dynamic route maps, surveillance cameras, and reserved coaches for women, wheelchair spaces and foldable stretchers.

You can get from Delhi to Meerut in just 58 minutes at speeds up to 160km/h.

Fares start at ₹20 for standard rides (or ₹30 for premium), making it both fast and pretty affordable.