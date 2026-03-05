PM to launch new Delhi Metro corridors on March 8
On March 8, 2026, PM Modi will launch two fresh Delhi Metro corridors and kick off work on three more lines.
With an estimated investment of over ₹18,300 crore, the projects will be taken up.
New routes and stations
The Pink Line gets eight new stations (think Burari and Sonia Vihar), finally closing the loop on the ring metro line.
The Magenta Line adds seven stops like Madhuban Chowk.
Plus, three new Phase-V(A) routes are coming soon—including a stretch through Central Vista and better airport access for folks from Noida and Faridabad.
Benefits of the expansion
This expansion means less congestion and pollution over time, faster trips across town, and easier rides for nearly two lakh daily commuters on the Central Vista corridor.
If you rely on the metro—or just want less traffic—this is good news all around.