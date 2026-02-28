PM to lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹7,000cr
India
On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to kick off and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹7,000 crore.
These initiatives span everything from smarter city management and new housing to better water supply, roads, and greener transport.
FM stations and highways
These upgrades mean faster commutes with new highways, cleaner public transport thanks to electric busses, more job opportunities through a massive industrial estate, and improved radio services across Tamil Nadu.
It's all about making daily life smoother—whether you're traveling, working, or just tuning in to local FM.