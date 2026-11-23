PM Tobgay leads committee addressing GLOF risk at Thorthormi Tsho
Bhutan just launched a special committee, led by Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, to tackle the rising threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).
Their first mission? Work on Thorthormi Tsho (one of 17 risky glacial lakes) to help protect people and important infrastructure from these sudden floods.
Shintaphu Tsho GLOF prompts coordinated response
This move follows a major GLOF in Laya's Shintaphu Tsho last month that caused heavy damage and made it clear Bhutan needs to step up.
The new committee brings together groups like the Royal Bhutan Army and police for a stronger, faster response.
Even the king has checked in personally, showing just how seriously the country is taking these climate risks.