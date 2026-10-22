PM-USP offers up to 82,000 scholarships with October-31-2026 deadline

These scholarships are open to undergrad and postgrad students, including those in engineering or medicine.

To be eligible, you'll need to have scored above the 80th percentile in your Class 12 exams, study at a recognized institution, and your family income should be under ₹4.5 lakh per year.

The scholarship gives ₹12,000 per year during your first three years of college and ₹20,000 per year for postgrad studies.

Just remember: to keep getting the money each year, you'll need at least 50% marks and show up for at least 75% of your classes.

Apply through the official portal: it could make a real difference!