PMAY-G helped 2 crore rural households move into pucca homes
Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is all about giving rural families a safe place to call home.
Since its launch in 2016, the scheme has helped around 2 crore houses constructed move out of unsafe houses and into sturdy, pucca homes with basic amenities.
The goal? Make sure eligible rural households gets a decent roof over their head, especially those who need it most.
PMAY-G grants ₹120,000 plains ₹130,000 hills
If you qualify for PMAY-G, you get ₹120,000 for homes in plains or ₹130,000 if you're in hilly areas, straight to your Aadhaar-linked account.
There's extra help too: ₹12,000 for toilets (thanks to Swachh Bharat), up to 95 days of wage support via MGNREGA (plus mason training), and access to clean fuel, electricity, and water through linked schemes.
Vulnerable groups like SC/ST families, women-led households, and people with disabilities are given priority.
PMAY-G homes require 25 sqm cooking-space
Every house built under PMAY-G must be at least 25 square meters and have a dedicated cooking space, so it's not just about shelter but making life healthier and safer for rural folks.