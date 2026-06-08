PMAY-G helped 2 crore rural households move into pucca homes

PMAY-G grants ₹120,000 plains ₹130,000 hills

If you qualify for PMAY-G, you get ₹120,000 for homes in plains or ₹130,000 if you're in hilly areas, straight to your Aadhaar-linked account.

There's extra help too: ₹12,000 for toilets (thanks to Swachh Bharat), up to 95 days of wage support via MGNREGA (plus mason training), and access to clean fuel, electricity, and water through linked schemes.

Vulnerable groups like SC/ST families, women-led households, and people with disabilities are given priority.