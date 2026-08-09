PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 hand over 1cr homes of 1.25cr
India
Big milestone for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0: over 1 crore houses have now been handed over to families who need them most, out of the 1.25 crore sanctioned so far.
The scheme is all about making sure economically weaker sections, especially women, get a safe place to call home.
PMAY-U 2.0 sanctions 18.38L homes
Just this week, the government greenlit another 2.09 lakh homes for low-income families across 16 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
With these additions, PMAY-U 2.0 has now sanctioned 18.38 lakh houses in total, many going to women, OBCs, SC/ST communities, and senior citizens, keeping the focus on those who often get left behind.