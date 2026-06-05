Pune mulls alternate-day water supply as Khadakwasla dam depletes

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is considering implementing an alternate-day water supply system for the city from next week. This decision comes as water levels in the Khadakwasla dam system have dipped to around 5.7 thousand million cubic feet (TMC). The current water stock in the dam system is only 5.72 TMC, while Pune requires about 6.6 TMC for the next three months.

Proposal details Proposal submitted to municipal commissioner The PMC's Water Supply Department has submitted a proposal to Municipal Commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram. The department has also started preparing a schedule for possible water cuts. Officials have warned that if no reduction in supply is implemented, the city's existing water stock may last only until the end of July.

Consultation process Decision to be taken after consulting political leaders The issue was discussed during a recent meeting chaired by the municipal commissioner. Since any change in water supply will directly affect residents, the PMC plans to consult political leaders and public representatives before making a final decision. The administration is likely to announce the revised water supply schedule next week.

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Water conservation Civic body worried about delayed monsoon Civic officials are worried about delayed monsoon rains and forecasts of below-normal rainfall this year. They believe introducing water cuts now will help ensure adequate water availability in the coming months. Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC Water Supply Department, said they have started preparing an alternate-day water supply schedule and are referring to a similar schedule from the 2024-25 water shortage.

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