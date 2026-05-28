PMO monitors NEET preparations after paper leak, top ministers review India May 28, 2026

After the NEET exam was canceled due to a paper leak earlier this month, the Prime Minister's Office is now closely watching over all preparations.

Top officials, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Thursday to review everything from question paper setting to security and transport, making sure nothing slips through the cracks this time.