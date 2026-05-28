PMO monitors NEET preparations after paper leak, top ministers review
India
After the NEET exam was canceled due to a paper leak earlier this month, the Prime Minister's Office is now closely watching over all preparations.
Top officials, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Thursday to review everything from question paper setting to security and transport, making sure nothing slips through the cracks this time.
Nearly 23L to retake NEET
NEET was originally held on May 3 but got scrapped after a paper leak controversy. Now, nearly 2.3 million students will retake the exam on June 21.
The Education Minister is regularly conducting reviews to keep things transparent and fair for everyone.