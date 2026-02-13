PMO shifts to new office in Seva Teerth complex
Big change in Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office has moved from its previous location in South Block to the Seva Teerth complex.
The government described the move as reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of modern, efficient, citizen-centric governance and said it aims to make government work faster and smarter, with key offices now housed in the new complex.
Seva Teerth brings together key decision-makers
Seva Teerth isn't just a fancy office—it brings together key decision-makers like the National Security Council Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat, and the 11 major ministries are housed in eco-friendly Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2 buildings packed with smart tech and public spaces.
The move is intended to improve coordination and efficiency and make things run smoother for everyone.
South and North Blocks will turn into a museum
The iconic South and North Blocks aren't being left behind—they're turning into 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya,' a museum celebrating India's history.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize how India's government works while keeping its heritage alive.