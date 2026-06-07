PMUY families pay ₹642 as India heavily subsidizes LPG prices
Good news for Indian households: cooking gas here is among the cheapest worldwide, even as global prices have shot up.
Thanks to government support, PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) families pay just ₹642 for a cylinder, and regular users in Delhi pay ₹942, both well below the actual supply cost of over ₹1,600.
This price gap is mainly due to a big spike in international rates after supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz.
Cumulative domestic LPG under-recovery near ₹60,000Cr
India's LPG is cheaper than in Pakistan (₹1,046) or the US (₹1,755), but it comes at a cost: the government covers about a ₹700 loss per cylinder and had nearly ₹60,000 crore in cumulative under-recovery on domestic LPG by the end of the last financial year.
PMUY households also get an extra ₹300 subsidy per refill (up to four times a year).
To make sure no one goes without gas during global hiccups, India boosted local production by more than 60%, brought in imports from countries like the US and Algeria, and rolled out OTP-based delivery checks so subsidies reach real families, not black market dealers.