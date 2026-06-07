PMUY families pay ₹642 as India heavily subsidizes LPG prices

Cumulative domestic LPG under-recovery near ₹60,000Cr

India's LPG is cheaper than in Pakistan (₹1,046) or the US (₹1,755), but it comes at a cost: the government covers about a ₹700 loss per cylinder and had nearly ₹60,000 crore in cumulative under-recovery on domestic LPG by the end of the last financial year.

PMUY households also get an extra ₹300 subsidy per refill (up to four times a year).

To make sure no one goes without gas during global hiccups, India boosted local production by more than 60%, brought in imports from countries like the US and Algeria, and rolled out OTP-based delivery checks so subsidies reach real families, not black market dealers.