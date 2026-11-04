PNB Greater Noida assistant, associate arrested over ₹10.24 cr fraud
India
A Punjab National Bank (PNB) office assistant and her associate have been arrested after allegedly pulling off a ₹10.24 crore fraud at the bank's Greater Noida branch.
The CBI stepped in after a customer noticed unauthorized fund transfers, leading to the arrests on Tuesday, one of them tracked down all the way in Pune.
Accused misused 6 coworkers' logins
Investigators say the accused misused login details from six coworkers over nearly three years to move money without permission.
PNB has now suspended five employees, including the branch manager, as they sort out just how much was taken, while initial fears were of nearly ₹35 crore scam; confirmed losses so far are ₹10.24 crore.
The CBI is still digging into whether more people were involved.