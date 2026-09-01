PNB Saharanpur vault allegedly saw 7.4cr replaced, 4.36L shortfall
India
Big trouble at Punjab National Bank's Saharanpur currency vault: ₹7.4 crore in real cash was allegedly replaced with counterfeit notes.
The scam surfaced on August 10, when a cash remittance sent to the RBI came up ₹4.36 lakh short, raising serious eyebrows.
PNB FIR prompts SIT, RBI audit
After PNB's nodal officer Arun Kumar Chaubey flagged the issue, police filed an FIR against senior staff including Ravi Kumar, Sushil Sharma, and Amit Kumar.
A Special Investigation Team is digging through records and CCTV footage to figure out how the fake money got in.
The RBI has ordered a full audit while counting continues to uncover just how much is missing.
Plus, even the housekeeper Vishal Kumar is under investigation for a separate cash shortfall.