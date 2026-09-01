PNB Saharanpur vault allegedly saw 7.4cr replaced, 4.36L shortfall

After PNB's nodal officer Arun Kumar Chaubey flagged the issue, police filed an FIR against senior staff including Ravi Kumar, Sushil Sharma, and Amit Kumar.

A Special Investigation Team is digging through records and CCTV footage to figure out how the fake money got in.

The RBI has ordered a full audit while counting continues to uncover just how much is missing.

Plus, even the housekeeper Vishal Kumar is under investigation for a separate cash shortfall.