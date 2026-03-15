PNG connections in Delhi see a massive jump
Delhi is seeing a major jump in people signing up for piped natural gas (PNG) at home. Requests have tripled in just a week, jumping from 100 to 300 per day.
This rush comes as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders get harder to find and black marketing grows, thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) says it's working overtime to keep up.
IGL has ramped up installations
With LPG supply issues and new government limits on nondomestic users, many households are looking for more reliable options.
IGL has ramped up installations, now doing more than 1,000 a day, and even paused connections are being restarted at double the usual rate.
Over the past two weeks, requests for new PNG connections have surged, with daily requests rising from about 700 to roughly 1,200-1,500 — a clear sign people want steady energy without the hassle.
Government prioritizes domestic PNG and CNG
At a recent meeting, officials prioritized domestic PNG and compressed natural gas (CNG) to help deal with shortages.
The shift isn't just about convenience: it shows how global conflicts can impact daily life here at home.
For many residents, it highlights how quickly everyday essentials can change when world events shake things up.