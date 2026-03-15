PNG connections in Delhi see a massive jump

IGL has ramped up installations

With LPG supply issues and new government limits on nondomestic users, many households are looking for more reliable options.

IGL has ramped up installations, now doing more than 1,000 a day, and even paused connections are being restarted at double the usual rate.

Over the past two weeks, requests for new PNG connections have surged, with daily requests rising from about 700 to roughly 1,200-1,500 — a clear sign people want steady energy without the hassle.