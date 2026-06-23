POCSO case filed after assault on 14-year-old at Nagpur madrasa

Maharashtra Minorities Commission probes madrasa allegations

While investigating, authorities discovered another attempted assault on a different student. This has sparked worries that other children at the madrasa might have suffered too.

The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission is looking into it further; Chairman Pyare Khan said, "We received a complaint that such incidents were taking place at the madrasa. After the complaint, the matter was brought to the police. One child's case has been confirmed so far, but there could be more victims. Police have been asked to investigate that angle as well."