POCSO case filed after assault on 14-year-old at Nagpur madrasa
A troubling incident at Darul Murul Taj Madrasa in Nagpur has come to light: a 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted, and the accused, Atay Rasool, 26, is currently on the run.
Police confirmed the abuse after a medical exam and have filed charges under the POCSO Act.
Maharashtra Minorities Commission probes madrasa allegations
While investigating, authorities discovered another attempted assault on a different student. This has sparked worries that other children at the madrasa might have suffered too.
The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission is looking into it further; Chairman Pyare Khan said, "We received a complaint that such incidents were taking place at the madrasa. After the complaint, the matter was brought to the police. One child's case has been confirmed so far, but there could be more victims. Police have been asked to investigate that angle as well."