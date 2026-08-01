PoK displaced people protest in Jammu seeking to join India

Rajiv Chuni urged the Indian government to step in, saying PoK residents have lost trust in Pakistan and are being denied their rights.

He questioned why Pakistan still controls the region when locals keep fighting for justice.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar expressed sadness over recent violence along the border and appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the local Government across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to engage with the representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee and all sections of the people.