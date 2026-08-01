PoK displaced people protest in Jammu seeking to join India
Displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) gathered in Jammu on Friday, calling for freedom from Pakistan and hoping to join India instead.
Organized by SOS International and led by Rajiv Chuni, the protest saw people holding up signs and speaking out against alleged abuses by Pakistan's military.
Rajiv Chuni urges Indian intervention
Rajiv Chuni urged the Indian government to step in, saying PoK residents have lost trust in Pakistan and are being denied their rights.
He questioned why Pakistan still controls the region when locals keep fighting for justice.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar expressed sadness over recent violence along the border and appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the local Government across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to engage with the representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee and all sections of the people.