Police accuse owner Lovkesh Bajaj after Delhi fire kills 23
India
A tragic fire broke out at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Hauz Rani on June 3, 2026, killing 23 people.
Police say the owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, had sealed off two of three exits to squeeze in more rooms, a decision that left guests with almost no way out when the fire started.
Building illegally expanded to 23 rooms
The building was originally a small khadi store but was expanded to 23 rooms, way above the legal limit of six.
The fire began in the kitchen, and while some guests managed to escape by ladders or jumping off the building onto mattresses placed below, many were trapped inside.
Staff reportedly ran without warning anyone.
Bajaj and two staff members are now in custody as authorities investigate major safety violations and push for accountability.