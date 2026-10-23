Police and army arrest 2 suspects in Baramulla, seize IEDs
India
Police and the army teamed up in Baramulla to arrest two suspected terror associates, Tahir Ahmad Malik and Waseem Sultan Beigh, from Sopore.
During the operation, they found Turkish-made weapons, including a CANIK pistol with ammunition, plus two IEDs weighing 15kg and 7.5kg.
Police probe arms origin and network
Early investigation suggests these two were helping move weapons for terrorist groups.
The team also seized a scooter and some cash.
Now, police are working to trace where the arms came from, who else might be involved, and how big this network really is, all part of ongoing efforts to keep the region safer.