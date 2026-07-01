Police and family dispute motive in Ketan Agarwal Lohagad murder

Sahil Goyal and police at odds

Sahil shared that Siya spent hours planning her pre-wedding photo shoot with Agarwal and seemed fully committed to their wedding plans.

Meanwhile, police claim Siya actually didn't want to marry Agarwal and had told her brother as much.

They're also looking into whether Sahil hid her relationship with Chetan from their family and if he played any role in the events leading up to the murder, including suspicious details like a torn passport and a Bali trip.

The investigation is still ongoing, with both sides sticking firmly to their versions of what really happened.