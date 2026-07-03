Police arrest 5 in alleged ₹35cr bribe to N. Elayaraja
India
Five more people have been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe TVK MLA N. Elayaraja with up to ₹35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a no-confidence motion.
Elayaraja said he and his family were threatened with dire consequences if he revealed the conversation when he refused the offer, bringing the total arrests in this case to eight.
Police probe V. Senthilbalaji ties
Those arrested include Selvan, Srinivasan, Rajesh, Ramesh, and Karthik, who is reportedly close to former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji.
The group is accused of holding planning meetings at Chennai hotels.
Police are now looking into how deeply Senthilbalaji and his brother might be connected and whether other MLAs were also approached.