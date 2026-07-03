Police arrest 5 in alleged ₹35cr bribe to N. Elayaraja India Jul 03, 2026

Five more people have been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe TVK MLA N. Elayaraja with up to ₹35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a no-confidence motion.

Elayaraja said he and his family were threatened with dire consequences if he revealed the conversation when he refused the offer, bringing the total arrests in this case to eight.