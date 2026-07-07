Police arrest Sujata over staged Bengaluru Capgemini day care videos
India
The Bengaluru day care story just took a twist: Sujata, who first shared those shocking videos, has now been arrested.
Police say she staged one of the clips and filmed others because of issues with her supervisor at Capgemini's on-campus day care.
The center is temporarily closed while the investigation continues.
Sujata named 6th accused, Manjula missing
The original videos showed toddlers allegedly being mistreated, which led to five women being booked.
Now, after checking digital evidence and questioning Sujata, police have named her as a sixth accused.
Officials believe she was trying to target her supervisor Manjula (who is currently missing).
Meanwhile, Capgemini says it is fully cooperating with authorities as they dig deeper into what really happened.