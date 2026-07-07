Police arrest Sujata over staged Bengaluru Capgemini day care videos

Sujata named 6th accused, Manjula missing

The original videos showed toddlers allegedly being mistreated, which led to five women being booked.

Now, after checking digital evidence and questioning Sujata, police have named her as a sixth accused.

Officials believe she was trying to target her supervisor Manjula (who is currently missing).

Meanwhile, Capgemini says it is fully cooperating with authorities as they dig deeper into what really happened.