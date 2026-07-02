Police audit 150 Mumbai stations after Mayank Lohar killing

CCTV upgrades, patrols and panic buttons

Big upgrades are coming: old CCTVs may be swapped for facial recognition cameras, a proposal under consideration at major stations,

police patrols will ramp up on platforms and trains, and panic buttons are being added in women's coaches.

There will also be metal detectors repaired and operationalised, sealed-off unauthorized entry points, extra staff in busy areas, and medical rooms for emergencies.

Plus, 218 teams already monitor women's coaches on late-night trains to keep things safer for everyone, especially women.