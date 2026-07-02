Police audit 150 Mumbai stations after Mayank Lohar killing
After 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was tragically killed on a Churchgate-Nalasopara train, the Maharashtra government is stepping up security across Mumbai's local rail network.
Police are now auditing safety at 150 stations: checking everything from surveillance cameras to how people get in and out.
CCTV upgrades, patrols and panic buttons
Big upgrades are coming: old CCTVs may be swapped for facial recognition cameras, a proposal under consideration at major stations,
police patrols will ramp up on platforms and trains, and panic buttons are being added in women's coaches.
There will also be metal detectors repaired and operationalised, sealed-off unauthorized entry points, extra staff in busy areas, and medical rooms for emergencies.
Plus, 218 teams already monitor women's coaches on late-night trains to keep things safer for everyone, especially women.