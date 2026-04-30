Police believe Subramanian killed Chennai influencer Nagalakshmi before killing himself
India
Chennai's Instagram influencer Nagalakshmi, known for her saree styling reels, was found dead at home on April 27.
Police believe her husband, Subramanian, 52, killed her before killing himself.
Their younger son discovered the tragedy after a worrying message from his father.
Early reports point to a heated argument as the possible trigger.
Ran Sree Sai Silks, main earner
Nagalakshmi had over 300,000 followers and ran Sree Sai Silks, supporting her family as the main earner.
She leaves behind two sons, one studying medicine in Russia and the other studying dentistry in Chennai.
Subramanian had only recently moved back in after two years apart.
Police are investigating further, with postmortems underway to clarify what happened.