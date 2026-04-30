Police believe Subramanian killed Chennai influencer Nagalakshmi before killing himself

Ran Sree Sai Silks, main earner

Nagalakshmi had over 300,000 followers and ran Sree Sai Silks, supporting her family as the main earner.

She leaves behind two sons, one studying medicine in Russia and the other studying dentistry in Chennai.

Subramanian had only recently moved back in after two years apart.

Police are investigating further, with postmortems underway to clarify what happened.