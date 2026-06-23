Police confirm fiancee and boyfriend plotted murder of Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal hid passport, Lohagad push

Investigators found that Siya and Chetan were secretly dating and had planned the murder ahead of time.

Earlier this month, Siya hid Ketan's passport to cancel their Bali pre-wedding shoot.

On June 18, she took him trekking at Lohagad Fort while Chetan waited nearby, police say.

They pushed Ketan off a nearly 400-foot cliff. There were even two failed attempts before this, raising suspicions among Ketan's family and leading to the arrests.