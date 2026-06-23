Police confirm fiancee and boyfriend plotted murder of Ketan Agarwal
India
Police have confirmed that 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal's death was a murder.
His fiancee, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been arrested for plotting his killing.
Turns out, Siya wasn't keen on marrying Ketan, a director in his family's real-estate business.
Siya Goyal hid passport, Lohagad push
Investigators found that Siya and Chetan were secretly dating and had planned the murder ahead of time.
Earlier this month, Siya hid Ketan's passport to cancel their Bali pre-wedding shoot.
On June 18, she took him trekking at Lohagad Fort while Chetan waited nearby, police say.
They pushed Ketan off a nearly 400-foot cliff. There were even two failed attempts before this, raising suspicions among Ketan's family and leading to the arrests.