Police confirm Kalyan Baisla deliberately crashed Shivani Chauhan's motorcycle

Police filed a case the next day (September 14, 2026) and arrested Baisla and Lavnish on September 15, 2026.

Their bail requests were turned down after the prosecution opposed bail citing the seriousness of the allegations.

The SIT used CCTV footage to piece together what happened and found no signs of intoxication.

They're set to file their charge sheet in court within a week, moving the case forward.