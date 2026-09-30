Police confirm viral AI generated Lat Bhairav temple dance video
A video showing an "inappropriate" dance at Varanasi's Lat Bhairav temple went viral this week, but police have confirmed it was actually AI-generated.
The clip, which appeared to show officers watching the performance during the Baba Lat Bhairav Barat festival, caused a stir online.
Police clarified that police personnel were not visible in the public videos and said the video was made to damage their reputation, and they're now planning action against those spreading it.
Debate over Baba Lat Bhairav festival
The Baba Lat Bhairav Barat festival (September 23-27) is all about celebrating traditions and rituals.
While dance is disputedly part of the festivities, some, like Sanatan Rakshak Dal President Ajay Sharma, feel these performances are new additions.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party's media cell criticized how such events are managed under Bharatiya Janata Party rule.
The whole episode has sparked bigger conversations about culture and how social media shapes what we see.