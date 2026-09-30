Police confirm viral AI generated Lat Bhairav temple dance video

A video showing an "inappropriate" dance at Varanasi's Lat Bhairav temple went viral this week, but police have confirmed it was actually AI-generated.

The clip, which appeared to show officers watching the performance during the Baba Lat Bhairav Barat festival, caused a stir online.

Police clarified that police personnel were not visible in the public videos and said the video was made to damage their reputation, and they're now planning action against those spreading it.