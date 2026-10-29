Police detain villagers including Simrat Kaur at Sangrur ethanol protest
India
A protest against a private ethanol factory in Punjab's Sangrur district took a sharp turn on Wednesday, as police detained several villagers, including Simrat Kaur, the wife of former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldi.
Officers reportedly used a lathi charge while clearing a road that protesters had blocked for over two weeks.
Villagers allege pollution, talks continue
Villagers say the factory is harming their air and water, and claim they weren't told what the plant would be used for before it was built.
Tensions are high (the media have been kept out of the protest site), but talks between locals and officials are still happening to address safety concerns and legal issues.