Police dismantle Ken-Betwa Link Project protest in Madhya Pradesh
India
After 15 days of peaceful protests against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh, police dismantled the demonstration site on Sunday morning.
Activist Amit Bhatnagar and local tribal women led the sit-in, which included hunger strikes and symbolic acts by the river.
Police said no one was arrested. They just made sure everyone got home safely.
Bundelkhand locals allege ₹4 billion corruption
Protesters accused officials of four billion rupees in corruption and ignoring environmental rules, saying people lost farmland and homes without proper support.
While authorities argue the project will bring much-needed water to the drought-prone Bundelkhand region, tensions remain high as locals worry about displacement and whether their rights are being protected.