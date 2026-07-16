Police find nothing after Pune passport office 'cyanide bomb' email
India
On Wednesday, the Pune Passport Office got another hoax bomb-threat email, this time warning about a "cyanide bomb blast."
Police searched the building but found nothing dangerous.
This is the third fake threat they have received since February 26, and similar emails have popped up at other passport and post offices around India.
Police say 3 emails used VPNs
Police say all three emails were sent using VPNs to hide where they came from, with each message coming from a different address and being full of cryptic language.
Even though these seem like pranks, officials are not taking any chances; they are working with other agencies to find out who's behind them and keep things safe.