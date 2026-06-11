Police find ₹1.77cr cash in locked Kanchrapara private school room
India
Police in Kanchrapara, West Bengal, uncovered ₹1.77 crore in cash hidden inside a private school's locked room late Wednesday night.
The money, packed into eight bundles, was counted with machines well into Thursday morning.
The school's accountant, Abhik Kumar Nag, was detained after he couldn't explain where the cash came from or why it was kept at the school.
Principal says cash was admission fees
The principal said the money was admission fees but admitted he had no idea why it wasn't deposited in a bank, blaming the accountant for that decision.
Police are now digging through financial records and investigating complaints of cheating and irregularities involving several people, including a local municipality chairman, to figure out what's really going on.